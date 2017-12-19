Indian ADRs: Wipro gains 3.5%; Tata Motors, ICICI Bank up

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.12 percent at USD 16.04 and Wipro gained 3.56 percent at USD 5.52.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained 1.05 percent at USD 9.58 and HDFC Bank fell 0.10 percent at USD 98.52.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 0.89 percent at USD 31.64 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 0.54 percent at USD 37.41.