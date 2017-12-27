Indian ADRs: Infosys, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank gain

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys gained 0.68 percent at USD 16.21 and Wipro was down 0.55 percent at USD 5.47.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank added 0.20 percent at USD 9.81 and HDFC Bank shed 0.30 percent at USD 100.53.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 0.46 percent at USD 32.98 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1.05 percent at USD 36.54.