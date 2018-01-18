Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank up 4%, Dr Reddy's Lab, Infosys gain

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys gained 1.92 percent at USD 18.12 and Wipro was down 0.84 percent at USD 5.88.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank rose 3.90 percent at USD 10.92 and HDFC Bank added 1.23 percent at USD 105.01.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was down 0.15 percent at USD 33.06 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.07 percent at USD 38.89.