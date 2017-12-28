Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Wipro, HDFC Bank slip

Indian ADRs ended on weak note on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.19 percent at USD 16.18 and Wipro shed 0.55 percent at USD 5.44.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank declined 1.73 percent at USD 9.64 and HDFC Bank fell 0.25 percent at USD 100.28.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 1.06 percent at USD 32.63 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 1.51 percent at USD 37.09.