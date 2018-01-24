App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 24, 2018 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ICICI Bank gain

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Tuesday. Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 1.02 percent and Infosys rose 0.87 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Tuesday. In the banking space, HDFC Bank added 1.33 percent at USD 107.45 and ICICI Bank rose 1.19 percent at USD 11.09.

In the IT space, Infosys rose 0.87 percent at USD 18.45 and Wipro was down 0.73 percent at USD 5.42.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors shed 1.64 percent at USD 32.34 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 1.02 percent at USD 39.54.

tags #Indian ADRs

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.