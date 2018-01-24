Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ICICI Bank gain

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Tuesday. In the banking space, HDFC Bank added 1.33 percent at USD 107.45 and ICICI Bank rose 1.19 percent at USD 11.09.

In the IT space, Infosys rose 0.87 percent at USD 18.45 and Wipro was down 0.73 percent at USD 5.42.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors shed 1.64 percent at USD 32.34 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories was up 1.02 percent at USD 39.54.