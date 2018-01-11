App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 11, 2018 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Nippon Electricals up 10% as board to consider stock split on Jan 29

The company has been decided to convene a meeting of the board of directors on January 29 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of India Nippon Electricals advanced 10 percent intraday Thursday as board going to consider sub-division of equity shares of the company.

The company has been decided to convene a meeting of the board of directors on January 29 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The board will also consider the proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the company.

This proposal will be subject to the approval of the shareholders.

related news

The board will consider payment of an interim dividend for the year ending March 31, 2018. The rate, quantum, date of payment of interim dividend and the record date, if declared, will be intimated soon after the meeting.

The trading window for dealing in the company's scrips by the directors, officers and designated employees of the company, is closed from Jan 9, 2018 to Jan 31, 2018 (both days inclusive).

graph_indianippon

At 09:54 hrs India Nippon Electricals was quoting at Rs 1,184, up Rs 90.80, or 8.31 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,424.80 and 52-week low Rs 505.00 on 30 October, 2017 and 09 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.9 percent below its 52-week high and 134.46 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.