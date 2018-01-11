India Nippon Electricals up 10% as board to consider stock split on Jan 29

Share price of India Nippon Electricals advanced 10 percent intraday Thursday as board going to consider sub-division of equity shares of the company.

The company has been decided to convene a meeting of the board of directors on January 29 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The board will also consider the proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the company.

This proposal will be subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The board will consider payment of an interim dividend for the year ending March 31, 2018. The rate, quantum, date of payment of interim dividend and the record date, if declared, will be intimated soon after the meeting.

The trading window for dealing in the company's scrips by the directors, officers and designated employees of the company, is closed from Jan 9, 2018 to Jan 31, 2018 (both days inclusive).

At 09:54 hrs India Nippon Electricals was quoting at Rs 1,184, up Rs 90.80, or 8.31 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,424.80 and 52-week low Rs 505.00 on 30 October, 2017 and 09 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.9 percent below its 52-week high and 134.46 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil