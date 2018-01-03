App
Jan 03, 2018 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Max Investment Fund sells 14.14 lakh shares of Websol Energy

India Max Investment Fund sold 14,14,866 shares at Rs 121.31.

On January 2, 2018 Adesh Ventures LLP sold 1,40,000 shares of Websol Energy at Rs 127.50 on the NSE.

Also,  India Max Investment Fund sold 14,14,866 shares at Rs 121.31.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 16.08 percent or Rs 17.80 at Rs 128.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 139.00 and 52-week low Rs 41.50 on 23 May, 2017 and 02 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.55 percent below its 52-week high and 209.64 percent above its 52-week low.

