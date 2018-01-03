IL&FS Financial Services sells 94 lakh shares of Reliance Naval

On January 2, 2018 IL&FS Financial Services sold 94,00,000 shares of Reliance Naval and Engineering at Rs 63.02 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 8.51 percent or Rs 5.55 at Rs 59.70.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 72.65 and 52-week low Rs 33.65 on 02 January, 2018 and 18 December, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.83 percent below its 52-week high and 77.41 percent above its 52-week low.