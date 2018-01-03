App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 03, 2018 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS Financial Services sells 94 lakh shares of Reliance Naval

IL&FS Financial Services sold 94,00,000 shares of Reliance Naval and Engineering.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On January 2, 2018 IL&FS Financial Services sold 94,00,000 shares of Reliance Naval and Engineering at Rs 63.02 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 8.51 percent or Rs 5.55 at Rs 59.70.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 72.65 and 52-week low Rs 33.65 on 02 January, 2018 and 18 December, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.83 percent below its 52-week high and 77.41 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.