IIFL maintains buy on Vardhman Textiles, ups target on healthy yarn spreads, global cotton prices

IIFL has maintained its Buy call on Vardhman Textiles with increased target price at Rs 1,480 (from Rs 1,400 per share) as it expects yarn spreads and global cotton prices to remain healthy.

It also expects margins to benefit in second half of FY18 as yarn spreads expand. First half of FY19 margins will benefit from low-cost cotton inventory, it said.

The research house has raised FY18-20 EPS estimates for the textile company by 4 percent.

At 14:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,303.00, up Rs 1.50, or 0.12 percent on the BSE.