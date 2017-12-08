App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 08, 2017 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIFL maintains buy on Vardhman Textiles, ups target on healthy yarn spreads, global cotton prices

The research house has raised FY18-20 EPS estimates for the textile company by 4 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IIFL has maintained its Buy call on Vardhman Textiles with increased target price at Rs 1,480 (from Rs 1,400 per share) as it expects yarn spreads and global cotton prices to remain healthy.

It also expects margins to benefit in second half of FY18 as yarn spreads expand. First half of FY19 margins will benefit from low-cost cotton inventory, it said.

The research house has raised FY18-20 EPS estimates for the textile company by 4 percent.

At 14:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,303.00, up Rs 1.50, or 0.12 percent on the BSE.

tags #Stocks Views #Vardhman Textiles

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.