IIFL maintains Buy on HPCL, BPCL, IOC as earnings visibility remains strong

As the risk reward is favourable, research firm IIFL has maintained its Buy rating on oil marketing companies HPCL, BPCL and IOC.

Earnings visibility remains strong, the research house said while expecting earnings of oil marketing companies to grow at 10 percent per annum through FY18-20.

Earnings drivers are volume growth, expansion in marketing margins, capacity addition and strong gross refining margins, it said.

IIFL feels oil marketing companies are well placed to overcome possible competition from private players.