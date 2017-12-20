App
Dec 20, 2017 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIFL maintains Buy on HPCL, BPCL, IOC as earnings visibility remains strong

IIFL feels oil marketing companies are well placed to overcome possible competition from private players.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
As the risk reward is favourable, research firm IIFL has maintained its Buy rating on oil marketing companies HPCL, BPCL and IOC.

Earnings visibility remains strong, the research house said while expecting earnings of oil marketing companies to grow at 10 percent per annum through FY18-20.

Earnings drivers are volume growth, expansion in marketing margins, capacity addition and strong gross refining margins, it said.

IIFL feels oil marketing companies are well placed to overcome possible competition from private players.

