App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 05, 2017 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIFL initiates coverage on SIS India with buy call; target at Rs 1,300

The firm expects 44 percent earnings per share CAGR over FY17-20, while revenue CAGR is seen at 21 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Brokerage house IIFL has initiated coverage on Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) India with a buy call and a target of Rs 1,300 per share.

The firm expects 44 percent earnings per share CAGR over FY17-20, while revenue CAGR is seen at 21 percent.

IIFL also sees margin expansion of 160 basis points over Fy17-20.

Further, tax benefits under Sec 80JJAA are an added boost.

At 13:06 hrs Security & Intelligence Services India was quoting at Rs 1,070.00, down Rs 30.85, or 2.80 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,123.25 and an intraday low of Rs 1,060.00.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.