IIFL initiates coverage on SIS India with buy call; target at Rs 1,300

Brokerage house IIFL has initiated coverage on Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) India with a buy call and a target of Rs 1,300 per share.

The firm expects 44 percent earnings per share CAGR over FY17-20, while revenue CAGR is seen at 21 percent.

IIFL also sees margin expansion of 160 basis points over Fy17-20.

Further, tax benefits under Sec 80JJAA are an added boost.

At 13:06 hrs Security & Intelligence Services India was quoting at Rs 1,070.00, down Rs 30.85, or 2.80 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,123.25 and an intraday low of Rs 1,060.00.