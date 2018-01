IIFL has initiated an add rating on Persistent Systems and a target of Rs 835.

The brokerage believes that the company is in the middle of an investment phase. Further, continuous investments will keep margin expansion under check. Meanwhile, digital will drive growth, while Alliance and Accelerite pose upside risks.

It expects dollar revenue and EPS to grow at a CAGR of 10.5 percent/11 percent over FY18-20.

Meanwhile, the market is already pricing in significant margin expansion and valuations are fair, it said. But a rerating could take time, it said.