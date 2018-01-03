IDFC overweight on Indian IT services; initiates Outperformer on TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra

IDFC Securities is overweight on Indian IT services as cyclical slowdown is bottoming, expectations remain modest and valuations turn attractive.

The research house expects growth to improve led by improving US economy.

"We play Infosys and TCS on cyclical recovery, and Mindtree on micro growth," IDFC said.

The research house has initiated coverage with Outperformer call on TCS and Infosys, and set a target price at Rs 2,950 per share and Rs 1,250, respectively.

IDFC has also initiated coverage with Outperformer call on Tech Mahindra and Mindtree, and set a target price at Rs 610 and Rs 650, respectively.