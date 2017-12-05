App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 05, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDFC maintains outperform call on Greenply Industries, expects earnings to double over FY17-20

IDFC expects the company’s earnings to double over FY17-20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Greenply Industries gained 1.5 percent intraday Tuesday as broking house IDFC has maintained outperform rating with a target of Rs 390 per share.

The brokerage house said that any revival in real estate would aid growth for the company.

Further, it expects the company’s earnings to double over FY17-20.

It believes that the plywood volume growth is likely to revive to 12-15 percent, Y-o-Y.

At 11:08 hrs Greenply Industries was quoting at Rs 315, up Rs 4.90, or 1.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 335 and 52-week low Rs 255 on 08 November, 2017 and 18 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.97 percent below its 52-week high and 23.53 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 10.84 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 29.06.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 64.18 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 4.91.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.