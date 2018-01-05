Idea Cellular surges 6% on fundraising plan, upbeat brokerages' view

Shares of Idea Cellular gained around 6 percent intraday on Friday as investors cheered the fundraising plan by the firm and positive views by brokerages on the event.

The company on Thursday approved issuance of around 32.66 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 99.50 per share on preferential basis to the promoter group entities.

The promoter group entities are Birla TMT Holdings Private Limited, Elaine Investments Pte (Singapore), Oriana Investments Pte (Singapore) and Surya Kiran Investments Pte (Singapore).

The aggregate capital infusion will be of Rs 3,250 crore, the company said.

This equity issue is subject to shareholders and other regulatory approvals.

Idea said the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders is to be convened on January 30, 2018.

The company is expected to complete this issue by early February 2018.

After this preferential issue, the shareholding of promoter group in Idea will increase to around 47.2 percent from existing level of around 42.4 percent.

Idea said the board has also constituted a committee of board members to evaluate potential routes for raising further capital of up to Rs 3,500 crore including further preferential issue, qualified institutional placement, rights issue.

Brokerages are upbeat about the issue and believe that it was a much needed exercise.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Upgrade to Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 130

CLSA believes that there could be a revival in long-term growth. Further, merged company offers compounded growth rate of 38 percent in operating income over the next three financial years.it expects integration costs and full merger synergies of Rs 14,000 crore annually by March 2023.

Brokerage: Edelweiss | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 95

The brokerage house said that fundraising necessitated by Vodafone merger pact is limiting peak leverage. Further, it expects the company to use the proceeds primarily to prune leverage to Rs 47,300 crore. Key challenges include loss of subscriber market share and low capex. Going forward, it expects debt to increase in the second half of this fiscal owing to lower EBITDA.

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 120

The brokerage house said that Rs 3,250 crore fundraising will provide much-needed liquidity. Further, equity dilution will take away potential gains from existing shareholders. It estimates combined net debt post Vodafone merger to drop to Rs 87,100 crore.

Brokerage: IDFC Securities

The brokerage house said that capital infusion was much needed, considering its leveraged balance sheet and the need to catch up with incumbents on 4G networks (capex).

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs

The global investment bank believes this activity will increase market confidence in the commitment of promoter entities. Further, it will help in lowering debt, but leverage ratios may stay elevated given ongoing rapid decline in operating income.

At 09:27 hrs Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 110.60, up Rs 6.10, or 5.84 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 111.30 and an intraday low of Rs 107.65.