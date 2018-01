On January 22, 2018 IDBI Trusteeship Services sold 22,55,731 shares of Religare Enterprises at Rs 50.26 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.96 percent or Rs 0.50 at Rs 52.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 257.80 and 52-week low Rs 34.10 on 25 January, 2017 and 28 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 79.54 percent below its 52-week high and 54.69 percent above its 52-week low.