ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund buys 22.59 lakh shares of Ashiana Housing

On December 19, 2017 ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 22,59,790 shares of Ashiana Housing at Rs 157 on the NSE.

However, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 26,42,587 shares at Rs 157.03.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.77 percent or Rs 6.10 at Rs 167.90 on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 249.15 and 52-week low Rs 130.60 on 03 April, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.61 percent below its 52-week high and 28.56 percent above its 52-week low.