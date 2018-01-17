ICICI Lombard gains 7% on strong Q3 numbers; CLSA keeps buy with target Rs 970

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company added more than 7 percent intraday Wednesday as broking firm CLSA has maintained buy rating on the stock with increase in target price from Rs 820 to Rs 970 per share.

The competitive intensity & pricing environment are improving and also the regulations are supportive, said CLSA.

The new third-party motor law may be passed in upcoming budget session, which will be significant positive for the company, it added.

The firm expect earnings to grow at a CAGR of 24 percent over FY17-20 led by healthy growth in premiums.

The company posted a 5.2 percent rise in its third quarter with a net profit of Rs 231.8 crore. The gross direct premium of the insurer rose to Rs 2494 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, showing a 17.8 percent growth on a year-on-year basis.

The insurer’s combined ratio, which is a measure of their underwriting performance, improved to 96 percent in Q3 of FY18 from 106.6 percent a year ago.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2017, the insurer had a gross direct premium income of Rs 9431 crore, showing a 17 percent growth over the same period previous fiscal.

At 11:29 hrs ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 843.05, up Rs 30.60, or 3.77 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil