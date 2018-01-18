HUL Q3: Profit booking post 2% gain drags HUL; stock down 1%

Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) witnessed profit booking, before gaining over 2 percent intraday on Thursday, on the back of the announcement of December quarter results.

The company’s net profit grew over 27 percent at Rs 1,326 crore against Rs 1,038 crore posted during the same period last year. A poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18 pegged this figure to be at Rs 1,156 crore.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenues grew over 14 percent at Rs 8,590 crore against Rs 7,512 crore year on year.

At the operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew at a whopping 44.6 percent at Rs 1,680 crore against Rs 1,162 crore year on year. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin came in at 19.6 percent against 15.5 percent year on year.

The company posted a huge jump in its volume growth to 11 percent against 4 percent quarter on quarter, while on a yoy basis, it had shown a negative volume growth of 4 percent.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,530

The research firm believes that GST-driven price cuts could stimulate volume growth. Meanwhile, it observed that strong volume growth is on a weak base. 11% volume growth indicates gradual improvement in trend.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Underweight | Target: Rs 1,120

The brokerage observed that a gradual recovery in volume growth underway. Risk-reward remains skewed to the downside. It sees a risk of de-rating without sharp recovery in volume growth.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,575

The research firm believes that low demonetisation base has helped its results. Volume growth was ahead of estimate and so was earnings growth. While homecare continued to be a star, personal care growth was modest.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,609

The brokerage observed that the results were ahead of estimates and a gradual improvement in demand will sustain. EBITDA margin expanded despite step-up in advertising cost.