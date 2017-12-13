App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 13, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HSBC ups price target of Jubilant Foodworks but still lower than CMP

Jubilant’s strategy of productivity gains, technology-focus and improved offerings is delivering results.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

While maintaining a hold rating on Jubilant Foodworks, global research house HSBC has raised target price of the stock to Rs 1,640 (from Rs 1,250 per share) which is still lower than its current market price of around Rs 1,700.

The brokerage house feels all improvement after company's new strategy is already priced in.

Jubilant’s strategy of productivity gains, technology-focus and improved offerings is delivering results.

The research house feels near-term earnings momentum is likely to stay strong post this strategy.

At current valuations, company's stock price builds in rich earnings growth expectations. Current stock price suggests company needs to compound earnings by 20 percent for 15 years, it said.

The Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts chains operator (in India) had reported over two-fold jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 48.47 crore for the quarter ended September 30. Its net profit stood at Rs 21.56 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Net sales during the quarter grew 9.17 percent to Rs 726.63 crore as against Rs 665.54 crore in the year ago period.

At 12:55 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,711.65, down 0.28 percent on the BSE.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.