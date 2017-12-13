HSBC ups price target of Jubilant Foodworks but still lower than CMP

While maintaining a hold rating on Jubilant Foodworks, global research house HSBC has raised target price of the stock to Rs 1,640 (from Rs 1,250 per share) which is still lower than its current market price of around Rs 1,700.

The brokerage house feels all improvement after company's new strategy is already priced in.

Jubilant’s strategy of productivity gains, technology-focus and improved offerings is delivering results.

The research house feels near-term earnings momentum is likely to stay strong post this strategy.

At current valuations, company's stock price builds in rich earnings growth expectations. Current stock price suggests company needs to compound earnings by 20 percent for 15 years, it said.

The Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts chains operator (in India) had reported over two-fold jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 48.47 crore for the quarter ended September 30. Its net profit stood at Rs 21.56 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Net sales during the quarter grew 9.17 percent to Rs 726.63 crore as against Rs 665.54 crore in the year ago period.

At 12:55 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,711.65, down 0.28 percent on the BSE.