HSBC maintains hold on Biocon; hikes target with 67.5% upside

Global broking firm HSBC has maintained its hold call on Biocon, while the target price has been raised to Rs 536 from Rs 320.

The target price hike implies an upside of 67.5 percent.

Further, it said that recent FDA approval for Ogivri validates Biocon’s biosimilar development capabilities.

In fact, it expects biosimilar benefits to play out gradually, while pick-up in adoption is key.

External factors such as competition and acceptance to determine opportunities

It believes that near term triggers for the stock are EMA outcome on trastuzumab, FDA & EMA outcome on pegfilgrastim and insulin glargine.