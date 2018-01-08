App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 08, 2018 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HSBC maintains hold on Biocon; hikes target with 67.5% upside

Recent FDA approval for Ogivri validates Biocon’s biosimilar development capabilities, HSBC said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global broking firm HSBC has maintained its hold call on Biocon, while the target price has been raised to Rs 536 from Rs 320.

The target price hike implies an upside of 67.5 percent.

Further, it said that recent FDA approval for Ogivri validates Biocon’s biosimilar development capabilities.

In fact, it expects biosimilar benefits to play out gradually, while pick-up in adoption is key.

External factors such as competition and acceptance to determine opportunities

It believes that near term triggers for the stock are EMA outcome on trastuzumab, FDA & EMA outcome on pegfilgrastim and insulin glargine.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.