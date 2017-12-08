App
Dec 08, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HSBC initiates Buy on Escorts, sees 26% upside on profit growth ahead; stock up 3%

The research house expects return on capital employed to improve to 23 percent by FY20, from 11 percent in FY17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Global brokerage house HSBC has initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Escorts, the farm equipment maker as brand and profit growth are back on track. The stock price rallied as much as 3.5 percent on Friday.

The research firm has set a target price for the stock at Rs 835 per share, implying a potential upside of 26 percent from Thursday's closing price as it feels new products will boost market share, margins, and profits of the company.

HSBC expects tractor volumes/revenue/EBIT/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 10/13/33/45 percent over FY17-20.

Cost cutting, improved product mix and increased capacity utilization will drive profits and construction equipment will break even in FY18, it said.

Positives are improved demand, favourable monsoons, increasing farm mechanisation and improving farming income, HSBC said.

In its latest monthly sales report, Escorts said agri machinery segment in November sold 5,119 tractors, a growth of 6.5 percent against 4,806 units in same month last year. Domestic business showed a 5.2 percent growth year-on-year at 4,941 units and exports jumped 64.8 percent to 178 units.

Meanwhile, on December 5th, India Ratings & Research Private Ltd. (a Fitch Group company) has upgraded the long term issuer rating to A+ and short term rating to A1+ with positive outlook.

At 13:44 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 684.15, up Rs 19.25, or 2.90 percent on the BSE.

