Jan 02, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL, BPCL, IOC fall 1-2% as Brent crude oil trades above $67/bbl

Stock prices have been falling from last week, losing 6-7 percent as crude oil prices also remained on higher side.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of oil retailers fell 1-2 percent intraday Tuesday following further increase in Brent crude oil prices on ongoing supply cuts.

The stock price of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 404.85, down 2.36 percent and Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 501.50, down 1.88 percent while Indian Oil Corporation was down 0.94 percent at Rs 386.05 on the BSE at 11:20 hours IST.

Stock prices have been falling from last week, losing 6-7 percent as crude oil prices also remained on higher side.

Generally higher crude oil price is negative for oil marketing companies as it impacts their refining (difference between crude oil price and price of petroleum products coming out from oil refineries) and marketing margins.

Oil prices had their highest January opening since 2014 today, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia as well as strong demand.

Only rising US production, which is on the verge of breaking through 10 million barrels per day (bpd), is somewhat hampering the outlook into 2018.

Brent crude futures - the international benchmark for oil prices -were at USD 67.07 a barrel, up 0.3 percent while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at USD 60.58 a barrel, up 0.28 percent, from their last settlement of 2017.

