Dec 27, 2017 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL, BPCL, IOC fall 1-2% after Brent crude futures hit $67 a barrel

Crude oil is the most important part of import bill as India imports 80 percent of oil requirement.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of oil marketing companies - IOC, HPCL and BPCL were down 1-2 percent at close on Wednesday after Brent crude futures on Tuesday hit USD 67 a barrel, the highest level since May 2015.

The rally was after an explosion on a Libyan crude pipeline as well as voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts.

However, crude futures corrected after yesterday's rally, falling 1.06 percent to USD 66.31 a barrel, at the time of writing this article.

Crude oil is the most important part of import bill as India imports 80 percent of oil requirement.

