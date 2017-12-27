HPCL, BPCL, IOC fall 1-2% after Brent crude futures hit $67 a barrel

Shares of oil marketing companies - IOC, HPCL and BPCL were down 1-2 percent at close on Wednesday after Brent crude futures on Tuesday hit USD 67 a barrel, the highest level since May 2015.

The rally was after an explosion on a Libyan crude pipeline as well as voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts.

However, crude futures corrected after yesterday's rally, falling 1.06 percent to USD 66.31 a barrel, at the time of writing this article.

Crude oil is the most important part of import bill as India imports 80 percent of oil requirement.