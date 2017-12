Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "One can hold Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 225 for a target of Rs 350-360. Now this is a view for the next 12-15 months."

At 15:08 hrs Torrent Power was quoting at Rs 275.15, up Rs 1.50, or 0.55 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 289.00 and 52-week low Rs 170.10 on 28 November, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.79 percent below its 52-week high and 61.76 percent above its 52-week low.