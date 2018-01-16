Hold Tata Consultancy; target of Rs 2680: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Tata Consultancy with a target price of Rs 2680 in its research report dated January 11, 2018.
JM Financial's research report on Tata Consultancy
TCS reported 3QFY18 revenue growth broadly in-line with the moderated expectations; outlook was sanguine with a strong deal closure during the quarter + a healthy pipeline. Still, we expect FY19 USD revenue growth could remain in the 7-8% band, same as FY18, given the continued softness in BFS vertical (c25% of revenues, JMFe). Further, the profile of the incremental revenues + a strong INR should keep the margins around current levels.Outlook
Thus, our operative assumptions and forecasts are largely unchanged; changes in the US taxation laws pose an incremental downside risk. Maintain HOLD with INR 2,680 PT.
