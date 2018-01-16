Hold Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2806: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

In dollar terms, Net Sales in Q3 FY18 stood at $4,787 Mn which was below our estimates of $4,816 Mn and reported a growth of 1.0% qoq and 9.1% yoy By Geography: Continental Europe led the growth figures with a 1.8% qoq growth, followed by UK at 1.7% qoq and Americas at 1.2% qoq. India has seen a bounce back of 1% after a significant decline of 7% in the 2QFY18 . By Industry: Retail & Distribution led the pack with a growth of 6.1% qoq growth, followed by Energies and Utilities at 8.2% qoq growth and Life Sciences and Healthcare at 2.4% qoq growth. Digital revenues stood at 22.1% of overall revenues, registering a 13.9% qoq growth.

We have a “Hold” rating on the stock and as we assign multiple of 17.3x to its FY20E EPS of INR. 162.2 to arrive at a price target of INR 2,806.

