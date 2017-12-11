Hold Skipper; target of Rs 287: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Skipper

Skipper reported better than expected topline growth of 32% YoY to Rs519crore in Q2FY18 due to healthy execution in the engineering segment. Its engineering segment grew by 28% YoY driven by both volume and healthy realisation due to rising commodity prices. However, the infrastructure segment and PVC segment showed poor performance during Q2FY2018. Continued concerns related to GST led to a decline in polymer business by 7% YoY to Rs43 crores.

Outlook

Revenue guidance revised upwards; retain hold with revised PT of Rs 280:Management has revised its volume guidance for engineering products business to 20% from 15% earlier

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.