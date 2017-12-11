App
Dec 11, 2017 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Skipper; target of Rs 287: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has recommended Hold rating on Skipper with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated 24 November 2017.

Sharekhan's research report on Skipper


Skipper reported better than expected topline growth of 32% YoY to Rs519crore in Q2FY18 due to healthy execution in the engineering segment. Its engineering segment grew by 28% YoY driven by both volume and healthy realisation due to rising commodity prices. However, the infrastructure segment and PVC segment showed poor performance during Q2FY2018. Continued concerns related to GST led to a decline in polymer business by 7% YoY to  Rs43  crores.

Outlook

Revenue  guidance  revised upwards; retain  hold  with  revised  PT  of  Rs  280:Management has revised its volume guidance for engineering products  business  to  20%  from  15%  earlier

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

