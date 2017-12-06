App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 06, 2017 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Siemens; target of Rs 1400: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Siemens has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated November 28, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss's research report on Siemens

Key takeaways from Siemens’ annual analyst meet are: a) 26% jump in FY17 order inflow was driven by public spending (HVDC Pugalur order and Nagpur Metro), while private sector remained muted. Management expects FY18 to be no different; b) while digitalisation of power plants’ maintenance has been accepted in private sector (Vedanta & CLP), public sector is awaiting proof of concept before placing orders; and c) delays in large orders with only ~30% actually awarded versus management’s initial assessment.

Outlook

We trim FY18/19E EPS 3% each factoring in muted Q4 and maintain ‘HOLD’ with revised TP of INR1,400 (INR1,450 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations #Siemens

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.