App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 15, 2018 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 20500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 20500 in its research report dated January 12, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cement’s results were below our estimates. Revenues registered an increase of 23.1% YoY to Rs 2,296.2 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 2302.0 crore) mainly led by 19.4% YoY increase in cement revenues to Rs 2,193.6 crore and 277.3% YoY increase in power revenues to Rs 102.6 crore The increase in cement revenues was due to 8.4% YoY increase in volumes to 5.3 MT and 10.1% YoY increase in cement realisations EBITDA margins declined 148 bps YoY to 24.8% (below I-direct estimate of 26.0%) mainly due to higher freight cost (up 41.5% YoY) and power & fuel cost (up 69.0% YoY, driven by higher pet coke prices). Cement EBITDA/t was up 6.0%YoY at Rs 1,079/t (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 1,126/t). Overall EBITDA/t increased 7.2% YoY to Rs 1,070/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 1,141/t)

Outlook
A revival in cement demand led by increased government spending; improving realisation in the company’s key markets and capacity expansion is expected to drive Shree’s revenues in FY17-19E. However, increase in pet coke prices and change in fuel mix (from pet coke to imported coal in CPP) are expected to weigh on the company’s profitability in the near term. In addition, decline in power volumes, increase in operating expenses and rich valuations remain key near term concerns. Hence, we maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 20,500 per share (i.e. at 20x FY19E EV/EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shree Cement

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.