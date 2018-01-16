App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 16, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 16000: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 16000 in its research report dated January 11, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

JM Financial's research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cement (Shree) reported 21% YoY growth in cement revenues - in line with JMFe - primarily on capacity additions (volume +8.4% YoY) and realisation growth (+11.4% YoY). Adjusted EBITDA was weaker than expected due to higher power & fuel costs. In our view, company was marginally impacted by petcoke usage ban in Rajasthan, subsequently reversed in Dec’17. EBITDA/t at INR981/t was stable YoY, while declined 13% sequentially primarily on power & fuel cost escalations. Power sales remained muted during the quarter (in line with the trend in 2Q). Going forward, key monitorables for Shree will be capacity additions, sustainability of realisations and improvement in cement demand.

Outlook
We continue to value the stock at 12x EVE to arrive at a TP of INR 16,000 (Sep’18). We maintain HOLD.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations #Shree Cement

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.