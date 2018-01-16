Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 16000: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Shree Cement

Shree Cement (Shree) reported 21% YoY growth in cement revenues - in line with JMFe - primarily on capacity additions (volume +8.4% YoY) and realisation growth (+11.4% YoY). Adjusted EBITDA was weaker than expected due to higher power & fuel costs. In our view, company was marginally impacted by petcoke usage ban in Rajasthan, subsequently reversed in Dec’17. EBITDA/t at INR981/t was stable YoY, while declined 13% sequentially primarily on power & fuel cost escalations. Power sales remained muted during the quarter (in line with the trend in 2Q). Going forward, key monitorables for Shree will be capacity additions, sustainability of realisations and improvement in cement demand.

We continue to value the stock at 12x EVE to arrive at a TP of INR 16,000 (Sep’18). We maintain HOLD.

