you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 29, 2017 04:34 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Reliance Capital, target Rs 750: Sandeep Wagle

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would recommend a hold Reliance Capital with a target of Rs 750, but the stop loss is too far away. So that risk to reward wise, it may not match. My stop loss would be Rs 550, that is what the pattern is suggesting. I think at higher levels, one should book out."

Reliance Capital was quoting at Rs 578.70, up Rs 8.15, or 1.43 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 877.80 and 52-week low Rs 397.95 on 01 September, 2017 and 18 December, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.07 percent below its 52-week high and 45.42 percent above its 52-week low

