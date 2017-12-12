Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated 04 December 2017.
Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems
We attended Persistent Systems’ (PSL) 8th Investor Day in Pune, where the management showcased its prowess in the architecture of software-driven things in the future by bringing the technologies in data, digital and IoT together. The management shared a deep insight into the latest digital transformation that is likely to disrupt various verticals and domains. The company demonstrated its digital competencies ranging from hackathons to live demos/sessions on IoT solutions, digital transformation platforms, Blockchain, Machine Learning, etc
OutlookGiven the lack of any medium-term triggers for margin recoveries, we maintain our Hold rating on the stock with target price (TP) of Rs.720.
