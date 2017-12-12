Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems

We attended Persistent Systems’ (PSL) 8th Investor Day in Pune, where the management showcased its prowess in the architecture of software-driven things in the future by bringing the technologies in data, digital and IoT together. The management shared a deep insight into the latest digital transformation that is likely to disrupt various verticals and domains. The company demonstrated its digital competencies ranging from hackathons to live demos/sessions on IoT solutions, digital transformation platforms, Blockchain, Machine Learning, etc

Outlook

Given the lack of any medium-term triggers for margin recoveries, we maintain our Hold rating on the stock with target price (TP) of Rs.720.

