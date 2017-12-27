Hold ONGC, says Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One may hold ONGC. I think with crude oil prices firming up and likely to remain firm for some time, their margins are likely to be pretty healthy for the next couple of quarters. I think the HPCL merger is to some extent digested by the market in terms of the impact on the balance sheet. So I would continue holding. I think from here on definitely a 10-15 percent upside is possible in the stock."

At 15:12 hrs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 192.25, down Rs 1.55, or 0.80 percent.