App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 27, 2017 03:15 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold ONGC, says Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert is of the view that one may hold ONGC.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One may hold ONGC. I think with crude oil prices firming up and likely to remain firm for some time, their margins are likely to be pretty healthy for the next couple of quarters. I think the HPCL merger is to some extent digested by the market in terms of the impact on the balance sheet. So I would continue holding. I think from here on definitely a 10-15 percent upside is possible in the stock."

At 15:12 hrs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 192.25, down Rs 1.55, or 0.80 percent.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.