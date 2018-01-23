Hold Linc Pen & Plastics; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct' research report on Linc Pen & Plastics

Linc Pen & Plastics (Linc) witnessed stellar price appreciation in the recent past with the stock up 100% from lows in September 2017. A part of the journey is explained by the scarcity of profitable name s in the writing instrument category in the listed space and reference to last M&A activity involving Cello Pens (acquired by BIC Pens, France) However, Linc ’s financial performance has been weak with H1FY18 sales at RS 146 crore, down 16% YoY, EBITDA at RS 9.9 crore with corresponding E B ITDA margins at 6.8%, down 280 bps YoY. PAT in H1FY18 was at RS 2.1 crore, down 75% YoY

Outlook

We expect Linc to clock sales and PAT CAGR of 9.1% and 34.7%, respectively , in FY18 E - 20E. We now value Linc at RS 480 i.e. 1.8x MCap /sales on FY19E & 20E average sales of RS 394 crore with a HOLD rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.