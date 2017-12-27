App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 27, 2017 02:58 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold JSW Energy, says Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may hold JSW Energy.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One should continue holding JSW Energy. I think the expansion and the new capacity addition that they have added plus the improvement in PLFs going forward I think will improve their performance overall."

"As well as their move towards controlling the debt and improving their balance sheet all will be a good long term move by the company and the management, so I would continue holding," she added.

