Hold JSW Energy, says Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One should continue holding JSW Energy. I think the expansion and the new capacity addition that they have added plus the improvement in PLFs going forward I think will improve their performance overall.""As well as their move towards controlling the debt and improving their balance sheet all will be a good long term move by the company and the management, so I would continue holding," she added.