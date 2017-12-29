App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 29, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Jindal Steel & Power, may test Rs 350-400: Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com is of the view that one may hold Jindal Steel & Power.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "The company which has come from shambles to this level, I think they have the potential to go further. And if somebody holds on with another 3-5 year perspective, JSPL has the potential of maybe going up to Rs 350-400 as well, so patience is required."

He further added, "I would definitely recommend that one should hold on. But even if somebody holds on with a 8-12 month perspective, Rs 250 is definitely on the cards."

