Hold Jindal Steel & Power, may test Rs 350-400: Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "The company which has come from shambles to this level, I think they have the potential to go further. And if somebody holds on with another 3-5 year perspective, JSPL has the potential of maybe going up to Rs 350-400 as well, so patience is required."

He further added, "I would definitely recommend that one should hold on. But even if somebody holds on with a 8-12 month perspective, Rs 250 is definitely on the cards."