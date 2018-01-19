App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 19, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Infosys; target of Rs 1110: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1110 in its research report dated January 15, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys


US$ revenues grew 1% QoQ to $2,755 million, largely in line with our 1.2% growth and $2,761.4 million estimate. Constant currency revenues grew 0.8% QoQ vs. our estimate of 1.3% QoQ Rupee revenues grew 1.3% QoQ to Rs 17,794 crore, below our Rs 17,866 crore estimates At 24.3%, EBIT margins expanded 10 bps QoQ and were marginally above our 24.2% estimate mainly on account of lower-than-expected general & admin expenses (6.5% as a percentage of revenue vs. our estimate of 7%) Reported PAT of Rs 5,129 crore was above our Rs 3,611.3 crore estimate led by reversal of income tax expense provision associated with Advance Price Agreement (APA) with the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) amounting to Rs 1,432 crore.

Outlook
Infosys reported Q3FY18 earnings with the operating performance largely in line with our expectations. Newly appointed CEO Salil Parekh highlighted that he would outline his strategic priorities and reconfirm the capital allocation plan by April, 2018. We roll our estimates to FY20E and expect rupee revenue to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% in FY18-20E. We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1110 (15x FY20E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Infosys #Recommendations

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.