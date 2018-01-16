App
Stocks
Jan 16, 2018 04:20 PM IST

Hold IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1875: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1875 in its research report dated January 12, 2018.

Arihant Capital's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank (IIB), yet again, delivered a top quartile performance across parameters. Net profit grew by 25% YoY and stood at Rs 936 crs. Loan book grew at 25% YoY. The ratio of corporate to consumer loans stood at 52:48.

Outlook
Indusind Bank has continued to show sustained progress across all vectors. At current growth rates bank will achieve Phase-4 targets well in time. At CMP of Rs.1,709 the stock is trading at 3.7(x) its FY 19E ABV. We have HOLD rating with a price target of Rs 1,875 based on 4.1(x) its FY 19E ABV.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

