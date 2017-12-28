App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 28, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold IFGL Refractories; target of Rs 310: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on IFGL Refractories has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated December 12, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on IFGL Refractories


We maintain our Hold rating on IFGL Refractories as we see limited scope for further re-rating after stock’s large outperformance to MNC peers in line with our view in last one year. Q2 performance was a mixed bag with domestic operations delivering strong results largely negated by weak results across all overseas subs. We continue to like IFGL’s operationally sound high-quality global assets and expect strong earnings growth driven by i) increased share of higher-margin subs and ii) recovery in steel production in key markets of US/Europe/India (aided by regulatory support & demand revival).

Outlook

We retain Hold with a revised TP of Rs310 based on 14x FY19E P/E applied to EPS adjusted for goodwill write-off. We have ascribed 30% discount to IFGL compared to its MNC peer and industry leader Vesuvius. Key upside risk is higher volumes while downside risk is higher raw material costs.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Centrum #Hold #IFGL Refractories #Recommendations

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.