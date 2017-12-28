Hold IFGL Refractories; target of Rs 310: Centrum

Centrum's research report on IFGL Refractories

We maintain our Hold rating on IFGL Refractories as we see limited scope for further re-rating after stock’s large outperformance to MNC peers in line with our view in last one year. Q2 performance was a mixed bag with domestic operations delivering strong results largely negated by weak results across all overseas subs. We continue to like IFGL’s operationally sound high-quality global assets and expect strong earnings growth driven by i) increased share of higher-margin subs and ii) recovery in steel production in key markets of US/Europe/India (aided by regulatory support & demand revival).

Outlook

We retain Hold with a revised TP of Rs310 based on 14x FY19E P/E applied to EPS adjusted for goodwill write-off. We have ascribed 30% discount to IFGL compared to its MNC peer and industry leader Vesuvius. Key upside risk is higher volumes while downside risk is higher raw material costs.

