App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 08, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Idea Cellular; target of Rs 110: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Idea Cellular with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated January 02, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Idea Cellular


In a stock-exchange filing yesterday, Idea announced its Board would meet on 4th of January to consider equity-raising proposals. We believe fresh equity funding would allow Idea to better defend its revenues and market share (RMS) based on a hike in 4G/fibre capex, and/or help reduce its surging leverage ratio [net debt-to-EBITDA]. As of Sep-17, the pro-forma net debt of VI merge-co was INR 1106bn—implied LR being 6.6x based on TTM EBITDA. Even after incorporating INR 155bn of proceeds from tower-divestments (assuming sale of entire Indus holding by Idea), we estimate the LR would surge further to c.8x by Mar-18, well ahead of the 6.5x MCLR [Maximum Closing Leverage Ratio] agreed by principal shareholders of the two companies (i.e. ABG and Voda Plc).We do not expect Aditya Birla Group [ABG] to dilute its stake in Idea; as such, equity-raising may happen through a rights issue and/or a preferential issue to ABG, in our view. Rights issue done at a significant discount would be dilutive to fair value, but we expect investors to focus on the positives of fund-raising.

Outlook
We retain our Hold rating on Idea shares, with a Mar-19 TP of INR 110.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Hold #Idea Cellular #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.