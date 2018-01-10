App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 10, 2018 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Coal India; target of Rs 303: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 303 in its research report dated January 08, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Coal India


We revise upwards our target price for Coal India (CIL) to INR303 (earlier INR275) following the significant price hike announced by the company ahead of consensus. However, we maintain ‘HOLD’ on the stock as: 1) risk‐reward looks evenly matched with the recent price hike likely to offset the adverse impact of increased wages; 2) absence of additional growth triggers; and 3) E‐auction premium expected to progressively decline from current levels of 30% to maintain international price parity. Thus, we raise our FY18/19E EPS by 26%/28% to reflect the price hike, but trim our target P/E multiple to 12.5x (earlier 14.5x).

Outlook

While we are upbeat on the current price hike taken by CIL as it is expected to restore profitability to pre‐wage hike levels, we do not see any additional near term triggers in the stock. Taking cognizance of price hike, we have increased our FY18/19E EPS by 26%/28% but, lowered the ascribable multiple to 12.5x (earlier 14.5x). Maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with a revised TP of INR303 (earlierINR 275). At CMP, the stock trades at 12.1x FY20E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Coal India #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.