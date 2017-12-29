App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 29, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold BPL, may move to Rs 150: Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com is of the view that one may hold BPL.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "The fundamentals of BPL are changing very quickly and they have been successful in increasing their market share. And if such things happen, the company is reporting good numbers, so there is a possibility that it can show a further spike."

He further added, "There is quite also a possibility that with the market correction, the stock might go at Rs 90 odd levels again, but Rs 150 is the target I would recommend for BPL if somebody holds on with a bit longer term perspective."

"This stock is not for the short term players, but Rs 150 is quite possible on BPL. And lately, what I have noticed is that their company has been working very hard on increasing their market share in the product category they are. So quite possible that we will see an upside in this stock; Rs 150 seems to be a possible target."

