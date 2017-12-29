Hold Associated Stone Industries, could be a multibagger: Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "Associated Stone Industries is one of the companies which is fairly new on the radar, but I have gone through some details of the company. So they are primarily working in the Kotah stone area and this was kind of an unorganised sector. And whichever company which has come from an unorganised sector into an organised sector generally has done well if their corporate governance has been good and the order book has been good. So what I suppose is that this company, over a period of five years can be a potential multi-bagger as well if it sustains well and has good client base."

He further added, "We have seen what has happened to the shrimp business which water companies like Waterbase, again companies which were primarily organising the unorganised sector. So this is also one of the names."

"This could be a possible multi-bagger if everything goes well with the company. So seemingly looks good. The business is good and of course, there is a lot of demand in the housing space which is the biggest consumer for Kotah stone. So, I think one should hold on to the stock, Rs 100-120 is quite possible on the stock with a 3-5 year perspective," he added.