App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 08, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ashok Leyland; early introduction of fleet modernisation policy is a key upside risk: Jefferies

The early introduction of fleet modernisation policy is a key upside risk, says Jefferies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Ashok Leyland rose 1 percent intraday Monday as broking house Jefferies believes that fresh triggers are needed for upside and has assumed hold rating on the stock with a target of Rs 130 per share.

The broking house expect 10-15% growth in M&HCV industry over FY18-20.

The pause in the market share gain and high volatility in growth figures are the potential headwinds. However, the growth in the LCVs, exports & defence are likely to accelerate but it is unlikely to be material enough.

The early introduction of fleet modernisation policy is a key upside risk, it added.

related news

The company had registered 79 percent growth in December 2017 sales volume. It has sold 19,253 vehicles in December 2017 against 10,731 vehicles in December 2016.

The total sales includes sale of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) of 15,950 vehicles in December 2017 against 8,782 in December 2016, growth of 82 percent.

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) sales also registered 69 percent increase to 3,303 vehicles versus 1,949 vehicles, YoY.

graph_ashokleyland

At 11:44 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 128, up Rs 0.60, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.