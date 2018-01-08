Hold Ashok Leyland; early introduction of fleet modernisation policy is a key upside risk: Jefferies

Share price of Ashok Leyland rose 1 percent intraday Monday as broking house Jefferies believes that fresh triggers are needed for upside and has assumed hold rating on the stock with a target of Rs 130 per share.

The broking house expect 10-15% growth in M&HCV industry over FY18-20.

The pause in the market share gain and high volatility in growth figures are the potential headwinds. However, the growth in the LCVs, exports & defence are likely to accelerate but it is unlikely to be material enough.

The early introduction of fleet modernisation policy is a key upside risk, it added.

The company had registered 79 percent growth in December 2017 sales volume. It has sold 19,253 vehicles in December 2017 against 10,731 vehicles in December 2016.

The total sales includes sale of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) of 15,950 vehicles in December 2017 against 8,782 in December 2016, growth of 82 percent.

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) sales also registered 69 percent increase to 3,303 vehicles versus 1,949 vehicles, YoY.

At 11:44 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 128, up Rs 0.60, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil