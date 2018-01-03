App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 03, 2018 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Zinc gains 2%; BoFAML initiates buy, volumes to grow at CAGR of 13% over FY17-20

According to the broking house the elevated prices will coincide with revival in volume growth. It expect high dividend payout given the significant cash needs of the parent.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hindustan Zinc gained 2 percent intraday Wednesday as foreign broking firm Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoFAML) has initiated buy rating with a target price of Rs 345 per share.

According to the broking house the elevated prices will coincide with revival in volume growth. It expect high dividend payout given the significant cash needs of the parent.

Zinc is our favored exposure with strong fundamentals and captive access to 100 percent of its requirements allows to capture the benefit of positive pricing outlook for zinc, it added.

The firm expect the volumes is likely to grow at CAGR of 13 percent over FY17-20.

The premium valuations are justified by strong zinc price outlook and superior profitability, it said.

At 12:20 hrs Hindustan Zinc was quoting at Rs 313.35, up Rs 3.45, or 1.11 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 333.40 and 52-week low Rs 226.75 on 03 February, 2017 and 25 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.01 percent below its 52-week high and 38.19 percent above its 52-week low

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.