App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 16, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Unilever m-cap touches Rs 3 lakh cr ahead of Q3 results

The stock opened at Rs 1,365, then touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,388.45, registering a jump of 1.56 per cent over its previous closing price.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hindustan Unilever surged to its 52-week high level in morning trade ahead of the third quarter results, following which the market capitalisation reached Rs 3 lakh crore.

The stock opened at Rs 1,365, then touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,388.45, registering a jump of 1.56 per cent over its previous closing price.

Following the uptick in the counter, the market- capitalisation of the company reached Rs 3 lakh crore in intra-day trade. At 1106 hours, the FMCG major's m-cap was quoted at Rs 2.97 lakh crore, BSE data shows.

On NSE, the stock opened at Rs 1,369.30, then gained further ground and touched a high of Rs 1,389.50, which was also its 52-week high.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at Mumbai to take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 along with the limited review report of the auditors for the corresponding period," HUL had said in a regulatory filing on January 8.

According to an Edelweiss Securities report, HUL is expected to report significant jump in volume growth.

"We expect HUL to record a volume growth of around 11 per cent," Edelweiss Securities had said in a research note.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Unilever #Q3

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.