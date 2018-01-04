App
Jan 04, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Foods locked at 10% upper circuit as Co starts pest care products production

The company has entered into a 7 years committed supply agreement with RBIPL and hope to have a minimum revenue in the range of Rs 750 crore to Rs 850 crore during the entire agreement period.

Share price of Hindustan Foods has locked at 10 percent upper circuit on Thursday as it has started commercial production of pest care products.

There were pending buy orders of 1,828 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has acquired the Pest products manufacturing unit at IGC II, SIDCO Samba, J&K from Reckitt Benckiser (India) (RBIPL) on a going concern basis and started commercial production from January 2, 2018.

The manufacturing unit will supply the Pest care products to RBIPL and the company to achieve a turnover of Rs 125 crore annually from this unit, as per company release.

The company has entered into a 7 years committed supply agreement with RBIPL and hope to have a minimum revenue in the range of Rs 750 crore to Rs 850 crore during the entire agreement period, it added.

graph_Hfoods

At 10:40 hrs Hindustan Foods was quoting at Rs 376.20, up Rs 34.20, or 10 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 376.20 on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

