Jan 23, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hester Biosciences up 12% on strong Q3 numbers

The company's Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit rose 11.7 percent at Rs 6.5 crore against Rs 5.8 crore in the year ago period.

Shares of Hester Biosciences surged 12 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of strong Q3 numbers,

The company's Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit rose 11.7 percent at Rs 6.5 crore against Rs 5.8 crore in the year ago period.

The company's revenue was up 6.1 percent at Rs 27.1 crore versus Rs 25.5 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 33.6 percent at Rs 7.7 crore and EBITDA margin was up 590 bps at 28.5 percent.

The sales in the poultry divisions grew at 9.28 percent while in the large animal divisions it grew at 22.05 percent in Q3 FY18. The company’s domestic sales grew by 10.49 percent while exports grew by 17.62 percent in Q3 FY18, company said in press release.

The company’s wholly owned subsidiary Hester Biosciences Africa has completed the market survey. The prospects to set up an animal vaccine manufacturing unit in Tanzania seems to be emerging. Also, operations of Hester Nepal would pick up with the flow of international tenders, it added.

At 11:48 hrs Hester Biosciences was quoting at Rs 1,755.20, up Rs 132.55, or 8.17 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,949.80 and 52-week low Rs 716.00 on 26 December, 2017 and 22 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.83 percent below its 52-week high and 137.39 percent above its 52-week low.

