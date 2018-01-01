Here are stocks recommendations by Reliance Securities

MARKET VIEW

As mentioned last week, we continue to remain positive on IT and Pharma sector even from current levels despite a sharp run up in the current week. PSU Banks should see sharp up move once there is a pullback in the bond yields from the higher range improving the positive cues. The multiple supports near to 10,400 levels over the past few days would act as strong support and can be a trend reversal for minor profit booking. On the higher side, we continue to maintain our target of 10,750 levels over the next few weeks.

MRPL

CMP: 129| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 147| STOP LOSS: 120



The stock oscillated around its 50-week moving average after witnessing sharp decline from its life-time-high of Rs146.70 and later rose to 8-week closing high.



Due to prior consolidation, RSI oscillated around its neutral line (placed at 50) and given positive cross-over thereafter.



Stochastic reversed from its oversold zone and it is moving higher.



Though MACD is trading below its average, recovery in Histogram is indicating that gap will soon narrow down and it will give positive cross-over.



As per the current set-up, we believe that the stock will utilize recent consolidation to visit its life-time-high.



Long positions can be initiated here for the target of Rs147 and with a stop loss of Rs120.



MARUTI

CMP: 9730| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 10200| STOP LOSS: 9550



The stock witnessed higher level profit booking post recording new life-time-high of 9,996, where it found support around sub-9,600 mark (coinciding with 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level of recent up-move).



Major technical indicators on the daily scale are positively poised above their averages, signaling strength in the stock.



Positive sectoral outlook will also support the stock.



We believe the stock will continue its northward journey and will soon record new high.



Long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs10200 and with a stop loss of Rs9550.



CADILA

CMP: 434| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 470| STOP LOSS: 410